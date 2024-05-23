Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $578,551.48 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Nightingale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Todd Nightingale sold 48,640 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $677,555.20.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE:FSLY opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.01 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fastly by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after buying an additional 998,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fastly by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,057,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,152,000 after buying an additional 657,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Fastly by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 466,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

