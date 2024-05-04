First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 141.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 900.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 297,034 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7,270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 130,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 129,122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,774.3% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 114,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 729.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 108,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,517,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $77.08 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

