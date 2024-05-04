Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $58.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $58,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,171. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $129.60 and a one year high of $184.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

