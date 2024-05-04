Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.85.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after purchasing an additional 565,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,838 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.