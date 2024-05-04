Beldex Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $242.29 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.45 or 0.04910956 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00056930 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,577,678 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,197,671 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

