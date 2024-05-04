LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,919 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.43% of Eastman Chemical worth $152,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 426.6% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 859,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.