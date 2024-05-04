aelf 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.82 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $405.51 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000946 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,834,940 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

