Sapient Capital LLC Invests $3.91 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.64. 1,907,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,421. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

