Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

THC traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,059. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $121.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,793 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

