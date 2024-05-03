RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $321.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.00. The company has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.41 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.