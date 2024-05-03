7,081 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Owen LaRue LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000.

BATS:CALF opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

