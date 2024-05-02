Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 45,616 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,323,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $18,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 621,440 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,511,000. HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 543.4% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 263,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

