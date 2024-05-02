Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $124.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $213.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.