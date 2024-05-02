Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 12,271 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.05%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

