Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Timken from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.73.

Shares of TKR opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Timken will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth about $1,341,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Timken by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

