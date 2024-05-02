TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFSL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.91. 72,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $79,992.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,218 shares of company stock valued at $259,383. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in TFS Financial by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 260,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

