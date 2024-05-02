Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $295.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.15.

NYSE:TT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $314.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,979. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.39 and its 200-day moving average is $256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

