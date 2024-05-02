Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $117.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,140. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average is $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 60.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.