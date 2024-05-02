Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 173% compared to the typical volume of 1,142 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 160,517,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,085,000 after buying an additional 37,438,564 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $162,201,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4,988.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

