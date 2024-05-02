Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 3.8 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 67.74 and a quick ratio of 67.73. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -179.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

