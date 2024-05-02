Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $46.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.39, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $371,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 33.5% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

