Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $549,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,188,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

