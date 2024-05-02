StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Price Performance
Shares of OBSV opened at $0.01 on Friday. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $389,855.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
About ObsEva
