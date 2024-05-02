SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of SB Financial Group worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

