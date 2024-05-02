Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Reduced by Analyst

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 955,196 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 668,422 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 294,255 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.
