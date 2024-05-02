Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Reduced by Analyst

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 955,196 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 668,422 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 294,255 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

