Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Issued By Cormark

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUTFree Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

RediShred Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

CVE KUT opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 1.31. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$4.33.

About RediShred Capital

(Get Free Report)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.