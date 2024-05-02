Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Issued By Cormark

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

RediShred Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

About RediShred Capital

CVE KUT opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 1.31. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$2.32 and a one year high of C$4.33.

(Get Free Report)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.