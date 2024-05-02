Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.62 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 40.19%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.90.

ARR stock opened at C$9.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 233.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.81 million, a PE ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.96. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.75.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

