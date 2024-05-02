Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intact Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will earn $4.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$240.11.

Intact Financial Price Performance

TSE:IFC opened at C$228.87 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$223.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$212.30. The firm has a market cap of C$40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

