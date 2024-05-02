iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 596,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 710,526 shares.The stock last traded at $279.77 and had previously closed at $280.52.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,994,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after buying an additional 1,136,554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,212,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.