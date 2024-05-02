Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 11,410,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $259.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.16 and a 200 day moving average of $343.46. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

