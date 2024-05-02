Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBDO opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.