Insider Buying: Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Insider Purchases 3,527,043 Shares of Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc purchased 3,527,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$282,163.44 ($185,633.84).

Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Stanislav(Stan) Kolenc acquired 1,100,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,600.00 ($55,000.00).

Locality Planning Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Locality Planning Energy Company Profile

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

