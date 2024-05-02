Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $101.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

