Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Increased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

