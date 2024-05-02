Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:UAUG opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

