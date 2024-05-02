Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

