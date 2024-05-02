Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $173.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $176.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.35. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

