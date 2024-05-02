Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 1,219 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

