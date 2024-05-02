Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Position Decreased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,082,000 after buying an additional 56,325 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

