Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $479,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Equifax by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Equifax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE EFX traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $222.94. The stock had a trading volume of 91,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

