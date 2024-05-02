Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,610 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,001. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

