FNB, Inc. (OTC:FIDS) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

FNB, Inc. (OTC:FIDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Saturday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from FNB’s previous dividend of $0.60.
FNB Price Performance
OTC FIDS opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. FNB has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
About FNB
