FNB, Inc. (OTC:FIDS) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

FNB, Inc. (OTC:FIDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Saturday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from FNB’s previous dividend of $0.60.

OTC FIDS opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. FNB has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

FNB, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Dennison that provides personal and business banking products in Ohio. Its products and services include checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; debit cards; and cash management, merchant card processing, night depository, overdraft protection, safe deposit boxes, and mobile and online banking services.

