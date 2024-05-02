Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on May 7th

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Western Asset Bond ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Western Asset Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $26.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

