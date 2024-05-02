US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
XBIL stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $50.30.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
