US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

XBIL stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

