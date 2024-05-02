DTE Energy (DTE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/30/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $129.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $113.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/13/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $111.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

