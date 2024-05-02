Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 947,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AON

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $283.55 on Thursday. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.15.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

