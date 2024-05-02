Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $693,000 Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8,062.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $85.04 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

