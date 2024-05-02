Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $372,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

