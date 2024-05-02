Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $237.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

