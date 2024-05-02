Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Raised by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

